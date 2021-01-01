Identify, explore and share your observations of wild plants

Pl@ntNet is a tool to help to identify plants with pictures. It is organized in different thematic and geographical floras. Choose the one that corresponds to your region or area of interest from the list below. If you don't know what to choose, select "World Flora" which has the widest coverage but will give less accurate results than a more focused flora.

Learn more on plantnet.org
Latest observed species
image slot
Caltha palustris L.
image slot
Ranunculus repens L.
image slot
Tanacetum parthenium (L.) Sch.Bip.
image slot
Lysimachia nummularia L.
image slot
Heracleum mantegazzianum Sommier & Levier
image slot
Verbascum sinuatum L.
image slot
Lonicera implexa Aiton
image slot
Galphimia glauca Cav.
image slot
Buddleja davidii Franch.
image slot
Kalanchoe blossfeldiana Poelln.
Previous slideNext slide

    Pl@ntNet Try Pl@ntNet now!

    Latest contributions
    image slot

    Yelmo Yelmo Rad

    Cyclamen repandum Sm.
    image slot

    Aleina Mayfair

    Matthiola incana (L.) R.Br.
    image slot

    Anja Gerz

    Claytonia perfoliata Donn ex Willd.
    image slot

    Yelmo Yelmo Rad

    Cotoneaster salicifolius Franch.
    image slot

    Astrid Hensel

    Lathraea squamaria L.
    image slot

    Magali Perrin

    Arabis hirsuta (L.) Scop.
    image slot

    Aleina Mayfair

    Rosa canina L.
    image slot

    noud de wolf

    Amelanchier ovalis Medik.
    image slot

    Aleina Mayfair

    Rhamnus alaternus L.
    image slot

    Magali Perrin

    Ranunculus bulbosus L.
    Previous slideNext slide

      Themes

      World flora
      World flora
      Species of the World flora

      26,407 Species - 5,012,166 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Useful plants
      Useful plants
      Cultivated and ornamental plants

      4,557 Species - 3,224,968 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Weeds
      Weeds
      Weeds in agricultural fields of Europe

      1,399 Species - 1,824,218 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Invasive plants
      Invasive plants
      Invasive species potentially threatening livelihoods and the environment around the world

      1,013 Species - 1,061,802 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Useful plants of tropical Africa
      Useful plants of tropical Africa
      Plant Resources of tropical Africa

      835 Species - 316,214 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Useful plants of Asia
      Useful plants of Asia
      Plant Resources of Asia

      1,437 Species - 671,620 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions

      Europe

      Western Europe
      Western Europe
      Plants of Western Europe

      8,915 Species - 4,526,900 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions

      America

      Canada
      Canada
      Plants of Canada

      3,091 Species - 2,301,884 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      USA
      USA
      Plants of the United States

      8,470 Species - 3,436,267 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Central America
      Central America
      Plants of Costa Rica

      4,154 Species - 324,495 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Caribbean
      Caribbean
      Plants of Guadeloupe

      1,895 Species - 996,097 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Amazonia
      Amazonia
      Plants of French Guiana

      2,196 Species - 359,813 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Tropical Andes
      Tropical Andes
      Plants of the La Paz Valley, Bolivia

      670 Species - 879,193 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Martinique
      Martinique
      Plants of Martinique Island

      1,800 Species - 953,060 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions

      Africa

      North Africa
      North Africa
      Plants of North Africa

      4,243 Species - 2,753,139 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Tropical Africa
      Tropical Africa
      Plants of tropical Africa

      2,503 Species - 958,153 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Réunion
      Réunion
      Plants of Réunion Island

      1,748 Species - 1,242,700 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Mauritius
      Mauritius
      Plants of Mauritius Island

      1,537 Species - 1,100,710 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Comoro Islands
      Comoro Islands
      Plants of Comoro Islands

      714 Species - 502,540 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions

      Asia

      Eastern Mediterranean
      Eastern Mediterranean
      Plants of Eastern Mediterranean

      1,421 Species - 1,027,348 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Malaysia
      Malaysia
      Malaysia

      1,220 Species - 333,592 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Japan
      Japan
      Japan

      1,317 Species - 841,026 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions

      Oceania - Pacific

      New Caledonia
      New Caledonia
      Plants of New Caledonia

      2,450 Species - 67,630 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Hawaii
      Hawaii
      Plants of Hawaii

      979 Species - 815,476 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      French Polynesia
      French Polynesia
      Plants of French Polynesia

      1,244 Species - 949,654 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions

      Microprojects

      Les Ecologistes de l'Euzière
      Les Ecologistes de l'Euzière
      -

      249 Species - 385,985 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Trees of South Africa
      Trees of South Africa
      Native trees of South Africa

      290 Species - 28,251 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Provence, France
      Provence, France
      Flore provençale Dép. des Bouches-du-Rhône

      2,205 Species - 2,783,338 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      LEWA in KENYA
      LEWA in KENYA
      Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

      520 Species - 108,887 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Ordesa
      Ordesa
      Plants of Ordesa National Park

      141 Species - 438,798 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions
      Cévennes
      Cévennes
      Flora of the Cévennes National Park

      2,410 Species - 3,003,382 Images

      Identify Explore Contributions

      Gardens by the Bay

      Donate Google Play App Store